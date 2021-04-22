$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,048,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 281.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 43,392 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

