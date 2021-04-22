Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

