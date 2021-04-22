V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 806,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.73 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75.

