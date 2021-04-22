Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. acquired 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,321.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.