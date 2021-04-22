Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $175.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PXD. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Shares of PXD opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

