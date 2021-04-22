National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

