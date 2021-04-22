Cowen Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $255.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $232.26 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.65 and a 200 day moving average of $216.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.