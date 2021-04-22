2,631 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $112.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.77. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

