Sterling Manor Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,310,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,284.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 759,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,762,000 after purchasing an additional 704,807 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after buying an additional 505,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 445,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $66.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

