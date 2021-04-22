Sterling Manor Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 96,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 46,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.