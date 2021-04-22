ANON Trading Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $41,865.53 and approximately $1,804.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00070909 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00269021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00184155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

