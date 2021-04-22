Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

