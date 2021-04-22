Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $70.18. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

