Maxim Group Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $300.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.35.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $239.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.79. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $733,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 22.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.