loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE:LDI opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

