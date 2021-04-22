Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Fluor has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,164,000. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after buying an additional 578,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $20,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.