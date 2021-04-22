FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.45.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,195,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

