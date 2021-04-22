Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Boosted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,548,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $241.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.