Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 949 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $223.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average of $211.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.95 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

