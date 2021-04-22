International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 98.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.