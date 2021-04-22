IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 134 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 76,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $93.84 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $95.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

