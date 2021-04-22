SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

