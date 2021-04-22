SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

