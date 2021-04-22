Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

