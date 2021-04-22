Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,955,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.55. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

