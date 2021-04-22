VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $160.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VMW. Northland Securities downgraded shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.58.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33. VMware has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after buying an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after buying an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

