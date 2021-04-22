Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for B2Gold (BTG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: BTG):

4/21/2021 – B2Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “B2Gold’s total gold production in first-quarter 2021 came in at 220,644 ounces, 9% above the budget. However, production declined 17% year on year due to planned higher waste stripping activities at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. It reported consolidated gold revenues of $362 million, down from prior year quarter’s $380 million. B2Gold expects lower gold production in the first half of 2021 on planned significant waste stripping at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. Meanwhile, the company is poised to gain from heavy exploration along with ongoing grassroots exploration programs. Its impressive operational and financial performance from its existing mines, expanding the Fekola Mine throughput and cost reduction efforts will drive its margin and cash flow. It expects total production in 2021 to lie between 970,000 ounces and 1,030,000 ounces.”

4/16/2021 – B2Gold was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – B2Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – B2Gold was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2021 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $9.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in B2Gold by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 125,805 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in B2Gold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after buying an additional 14,549,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

