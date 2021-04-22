Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $162.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.27.

NYSE HSY opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day moving average is $150.41.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

