PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

PCT opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,229,000.

