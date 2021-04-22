PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock (NYSE:PCT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
PCT opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Common stock has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75.
