Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

