Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:METX opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -2.38. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $13.03.
Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile
See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.