Cree (CREE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Cree to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cree to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.60.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

