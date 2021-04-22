Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $168.13 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.29.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.