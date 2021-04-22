Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) to “Buy”

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 939 ($12.27). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 762 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £214.42 million and a PE ratio of 21.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 694.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 707.47.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

