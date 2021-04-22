Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 2,020 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24).
LON TPK opened at GBX 1,611 ($21.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,580.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 902.80 ($11.80) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.78.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
