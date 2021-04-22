Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given New GBX 2,020 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,611 ($21.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,580.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 902.80 ($11.80) and a one year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.78.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders have bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469 in the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

