J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Barclays

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut J2 Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.15.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

