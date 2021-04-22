J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Barclays

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut J2 Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.15.
Shares of JCOM stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
