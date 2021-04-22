XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $160.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $136.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.17.

XPO opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

