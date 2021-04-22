KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average of $129.90. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

