Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Primerica in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Primerica stock opened at $161.07 on Thursday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $163.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.68. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

