AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.65 on Monday. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

