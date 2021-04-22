Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.69-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.61.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.