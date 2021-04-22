Cordant Inc. Takes Position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFMS. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conformis Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

