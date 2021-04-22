Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

