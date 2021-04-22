Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 125.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,437,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

