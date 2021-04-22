Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 41,334 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

