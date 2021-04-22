Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,803,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 513,843 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 250,951 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

