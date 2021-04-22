Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Omnicell worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 156.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.77. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.