Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 68.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 987,485 shares of company stock valued at $105,987,239. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $128.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

