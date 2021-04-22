PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Securities

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Truist Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.67. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.