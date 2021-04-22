PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

PACW opened at $39.79 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after buying an additional 872,271 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

